The enforcement directorate on Thursday said it has attached land parcels in Noida, Sector 96-98 worth ₹30 crore in connection with Unitech Group money laundering case.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the enforcement directorate has attached total assets worth ₹672.52 crore in relation to the case.

"These land parcels were illegally allotted to Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt. Ltd (CMPL) by Chandras of Unitech Group (promoter brothers Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra)," the agency said in a statement.

"The source of funds for the said purchase was homebuyer's funds earlier transferred to CMPL by the Chandras."

It said the Unitech group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹347.95 crore to the Carnoustie Group and in turn, the entities of the latter group purchased several immovable properties in India and abroad.

The total proceeds of crime detected by the ED in this case is ₹7,638.43 crore, the agency said, adding that it has attached a total of ₹672.52 crore worth properties in this case till now.

The ED case of money laundering case is based on a number of Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIRs filed by homebuyers against the Unitech Group and its promoters.

The ED filed a criminal case under various sections of the PMLA early this year against the Unitech Group and its promoters over allegations that the owners -- Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra -- illegally diverted over ₹2,000 crore to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

It had also carried out raids in this case on March 4 at a total of 35 locations of the Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group in Mumbai and the national capital region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.