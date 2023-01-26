ED can only probe money laundering, not assume predicate offence committed: HC

ED can only probe money laundering, not assume predicate offence committed: HC4 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:05 PM IST
- The Delhi High Court said that ED cannot and on its own motion proceed on the surmise that a particular set of facts evidence the commission of a scheduled offence and based on that opinion initiate action under the PMLA
The powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are limited to the the offence of money laundering but that does not enable the agency to assume from the material, that it may gather in the course of that investigation, that a predicate offence stands committed, Delhi High Court said.
