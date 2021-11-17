Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra has got one-year extension till 18 November, 2022, according to a notification from the union government on Wednesday

The tenure of the Directors of the CBI and the ED can now be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years, according to two ordinances brought in by the government on Sunday.

In both cases, an extension of a year each for three years can be given to the Directors after clearance by the committees constituted for their appointments, according to the ordinances.

The Centre has amended Fundamental Rules (FR) to facilitate extended tenure and in-service benefits to CBI and ED directors.

The FR is a set of guiding principles applicable to all government servants and covers the entire gamut of their in-service and post-retirement working scenarios.

It bars extension in service to any government servants beyond the age of retirement of sixty years except a few including Cabinet Secretary, those dealing with budget-related work, eminent scientists, Cabinet Secretary, IB and RAW chiefs besides the CBI director among others with certain conditions.

Opposition targeted the BJP government over the ordinances, with the Congress the move undermines institutions and is meant for creating security for the ruling dispensation and its friends instead of the nation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.