Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra gets one year extension

Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra gets one year extension

Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). File Photo
1 min read . 08:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The Centre has amended Fundamental Rules (FR) to facilitate extended tenure and in-service benefits to CBI and ED directors.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra has got one-year extension till 18 November, 2022, according to a notification from the union government on Wednesday

Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra has got one-year extension till 18 November, 2022, according to a notification from the union government on Wednesday

The tenure of the Directors of the CBI and the ED can now be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years, according to two ordinances brought in by the government on Sunday.

The tenure of the Directors of the CBI and the ED can now be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years, according to two ordinances brought in by the government on Sunday.

In both cases, an extension of a year each for three years can be given to the Directors after clearance by the committees constituted for their appointments, according to the ordinances.

In both cases, an extension of a year each for three years can be given to the Directors after clearance by the committees constituted for their appointments, according to the ordinances.

The Centre has amended Fundamental Rules (FR) to facilitate extended tenure and in-service benefits to CBI and ED directors.

The Centre has amended Fundamental Rules (FR) to facilitate extended tenure and in-service benefits to CBI and ED directors.

The FR is a set of guiding principles applicable to all government servants and covers the entire gamut of their in-service and post-retirement working scenarios.

The FR is a set of guiding principles applicable to all government servants and covers the entire gamut of their in-service and post-retirement working scenarios.

It bars extension in service to any government servants beyond the age of retirement of sixty years except a few including Cabinet Secretary, those dealing with budget-related work, eminent scientists, Cabinet Secretary, IB and RAW chiefs besides the CBI director among others with certain conditions.

It bars extension in service to any government servants beyond the age of retirement of sixty years except a few including Cabinet Secretary, those dealing with budget-related work, eminent scientists, Cabinet Secretary, IB and RAW chiefs besides the CBI director among others with certain conditions.

Opposition targeted the BJP government over the ordinances, with the Congress the move undermines institutions and is meant for creating security for the ruling dispensation and its friends instead of the nation.

Opposition targeted the BJP government over the ordinances, with the Congress the move undermines institutions and is meant for creating security for the ruling dispensation and its friends instead of the nation.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!