Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in Chhangur Baba religious conversion case across 14 locations

The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting searches in connection with the Chhangur Baba religious conversion case, with raids underway at 14 locations- 12 in Utraula, Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) and 2 in Mumbai.

The operation began early this morning at 5 a.m.

Jamaluddin, alias Chhangur Baba, was recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with an alleged mass religious conversion racket.

On July 11, the ATS secured a seven-day remand for both Jamaluddin and Nasreen to further investigate their operations, financial links, and alleged illegal properties. According to Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, the gang operated for over 15 years and used a variety of manipulative tactics, including honey-trapping, administrative pressure, targeting minors, and enlisting influential individuals to facilitate conversions, ANI reported.

"A significant amount of foreign funding has been traced to the gang," ADG Yash told ANI. “Separate rate cards existed for different types of conversions, and the money was routed through nearly 40 bank accounts. The ATS is tracking the sources of these funds.”

A few women, who were converted to Islam by Chhangur Baba, on Monday claimed that they were getting threats after returning to Hinduism, PTI reported.

“Abu Ansari introduced himself as Amit to me, and his family met me as a Hindu. I met Chhangur Baba for the first time in 2019. The atmosphere was very strange, and only women were there. They were brainwashed. Chhangur had carried out around 5,000 religious conversions,” one of them told reporters.

Authorities say that Jalaluddin's son, Mehboob, along with another individual named Naveen also known as Jamaluddin were part of a coordinated network allegedly engaged in converting Hindus and other non-Muslims to Islam.

Last Wednesday, illegal structures associated with Chhangur Baba were demolished.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled the accused's actions as both anti-social and "anti-national."