Mumbai: The Delhi and Mumbai division of Enforcement Directorate on Monday jointly conducted searches at Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and its office Indiabull Finance Centre in Mumbai.

The probe agency’s investigation is based on an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Indiabulls Housing, its promoter Sameer Gehlaut, and a number of other linked companies and individuals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Monday issued an order directing the Enforcement Directorate to not take any coercive action against Indiabulls, pursuant to the Enforcement Case Information Report. This follows the Bombay high court’s decision which had stayed the investigation.

ED had in April 2021, registered a case against Indiabulls Housing and its promoters.

The ED filed a case based on an FIR, which alleged that the company had diverted money and invested it in its own shares.

As per the FIR, the complainant had named certain real estate companies that had taken loans from Indiabulls and then invested the money back in IndiaBulls Housing shares.

It was then found in the FIR that the funds had been allegedly siphoned off from the company during 2010 and 2014.

Consequent to this, the ED called one of the Pune-based real estate firm's promoters for a statement to further probe the situation, wherein it was found that the promoter had borrowed money from Indiabulls Housing and other Indiabulls-affiliated companies.

