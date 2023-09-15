ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to step down today. All you need to know3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:54 PM IST
ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra will be attending his last day at the office. His tenure has been extended till 15 September by the Supreme Court. Mishra has faced controversy over his extended tenures and has been accused of targeting opposition politicians.
Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s director Sanjay Kumar Mishra will be attending the government agency's office as its chief for the last time today. The Centre had sought from Supreme Court of India that Mishra's tenure be extended till 15 October, which the top court granted, albeit reducing a month from the demand.