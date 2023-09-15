ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to step down today. All you need to know

ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra will be attending his last day at the office. His tenure has been extended till 15 September by the Supreme Court. Mishra has faced controversy over his extended tenures and has been accused of targeting opposition politicians.

Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s director Sanjay Kumar Mishra will be attending the government agency's office as its chief for the last time today. The Centre had sought from Supreme Court of India that Mishra's tenure be extended till 15 October, which the top court granted, albeit reducing a month from the demand.

The Supreme Court in July had noted that SK Mishra's tenure as the ED chief would be extended till 15 September in view of ‘national interest’. The court had clarified that no further application seeking an extension would be entertained.

Sanjay Mishra: Centre's 'favourite' ED chief on extended tenures? Sixty two year old Sanjay Mishra had become an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in 1984. Prior to his stint as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stint, Mishra was posted as chief commissioner of Income Tax in Delhi.

Mishra hails from Uttar Pradesh and is said to have investigated several high-level cases in Income Tax brilliantly.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra was first appointed interim Director of the ED for three months in October 2018 before he was made the full-time chief in November 2018 for a two-year fixed tenure.

Following procedure, Mishra's tenure was coming to an end in 2020, when Union government quietly extended it with retrospective effect, making it a three-year tenure against the initial two years.

Notably, by this time Mishra had attained superannuation in the interregnum.

This was challenged before the Supreme Court, which ruled in 2021 that there should not be any further extension to him, which prompted the Centre to bring in an Ordinance for his continuation at the post.

He is only the second bureaucrat for whom this government brought an Ordinance to keep him in the position. The first was former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra.

Sanjay Mishra's controversial extension as ED chief Sanjay Mishra's original appointment letter of two years fixed tenure was altered in an order dated 13 November, 2020 and Mishra was granted his first extension, making him the ED chief for a period of 3 years.

The second extension happened on 17 November, 2021, when the Narendra Modi-led government extended his tenure for a period of one year till 18 November 2022.

This extension was facilitated after the BJP government introduced an ordinance that allowed the directors of ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to occupy the office for up to five years.

On 18 November 2022, the Centre again extended Mishra's tenure till 18 November 2023.

However, the Supreme Court thwarted the effort and ruled that the extension could only be granted till 15 September.

SC lambasts Centre on innumerable extensions for Mishra During the last time when the Centre demanded Mishra's extension in July, the Supreme Court had lambasted the Centre, and asked if the entire department is "full of incompetent people" except the incumbent chief.

"Are we not giving a picture that there is no other person and the entire department is full of incompetent people?" the Supreme Court bench noted.

The top court had on 11 July held as "illegal" two successive one-year extensions granted to Mishra and said the Centre's orders were in the "breach" of its mandamus in the 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term.

Opposition targeted under SK Mishra's regime Opposition parties have many times blamed the BJP ruled Central government of using the Centre as its lapdog to target formidable opposition, by unleashing raids and subsequent jail terms.

During SK Mishra's regime, the agency investigated Opposition politicians such as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his parliamentarian son Karti, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, AAP Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, and Tamil Nadu’s powerful Minister Senthilbalaji.

It registered some 4,000 cases and conducted 3,000 searches in the past five years. Surprisingly, politicians or functionaries associated with the BJP, either at the Centre or at States, hardly figured in the probes undertaken by the agency, notes a report by The Hindu.