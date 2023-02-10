ED raid in Kolkata: Agency seizes ₹1.5cr, says politically influential person' involved
- The revelations also placed the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal in the face of sharp criticism from the BJP-led Opposition.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday claimed that they recovered ₹1.5 crore during a raid at a Kolkata business-person's property. The ED sleuths also linked the money to the coal smuggling case prevalent in West Bengal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×