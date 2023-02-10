The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday claimed that they recovered ₹1.5 crore during a raid at a Kolkata business-person's property. The ED sleuths also linked the money to the coal smuggling case prevalent in West Bengal.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, a ‘politically influential person’ had attempted to buy an undervalued guest house with this money at South Kolkata. The report stated that on Wednesday, ED carried out searches at the office of a real estate firm at Earle Street near Ballygunge.

“While the market value of the property was ₹12 crore, registry of the property was done on Wednesday at ₹3 crore. The remaining amount was supposed to be paid in cash with proceeds of the coal smuggling," Hindustan Times quoted an ED official.

The revelations also placed the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal in the face of sharp criticism from the Opposition.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)leader in state cabinet Sukanta Majumdar alleging that the businessman has direct relations with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Majumdar said, "The ED, in a press briefing, mentioned two businessmen, one of whom is Manjeet Singh Grewal alias Jitti Bhaiii. Mamata Banerjee has direct relations with him. He has been seen with Mamta and her family members on multiple occasions. The money recovered is connected with the coal scam in West Bengal," said Majumdar.

The BJP state chief demanded a probe into the recovery be carried out by the ED under court supervision and that the identity of all the people involved in the coal scam be revealed.

Earlier, on January 13, the medical board at Safdarjung hospital filed a preliminary medical report on the health of Gurupada Maji, an accused in the alleged West Bengal coal mining and money laundering case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the coal smuggling case in November 2020. It is alleged that the illegally mined coal, worth thousands of crores of rupees, was sold by a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal, where the Eastern Coalfields Limited runs several mines. It is alleged that proceeds from the coal trade went to political leaders.

On February 21, 2021, a CBI team visited Abhishek's residence and summoned his wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the alleged coal scam.

Local coal operator Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had claimed that Abhishek was a beneficiary of funds raised from this illegal trade.