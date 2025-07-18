‘ED aa gayi’: Bhupesh Baghel posts as agency raids ex-Chhattisgarh CM's Bhilai home in connection with case against son

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out new raids at the residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation related to an alleged liquor scam, officials reported.

Advertisement

Chaitanya Baghel's house in Bhilai town, which he shares with his father, is being searched by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on receipt of fresh evidence in the case, they said.

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel later posted on X, revealing that the ED had arrived at his Bhilai residence on the final day of the assembly session.

Advertisement

The federal investigation agency had previously conducted similar raids on Chaitanya Baghel in March of this year.

ED allegations The ED has alleged that a cartel of government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen ran a scheme that illegally collected around ₹2,161 crore from the sale of liquor in the state between 2019 and 2022.

The alleged scam involved manipulation of the liquor supply chain, where a cartel controlled the sale and distribution of alcohol through government-run shops. The agency has earlier conducted multiple raids, including on politicians and bureaucrats linked to the previous Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh.