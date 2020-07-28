Enforcement Directorate raids homes, offices of GVK promoters

The ED case alleges that some of these funds were diverted, siphoned off and concealed. These are the first set of searches by ED. CBI had conducted searches in June. As per the CBI filings, GVK group misused funds meant for the development of 200 acres of land in Mumbai by showing execution of bogus work contracts to nine companies in 2017-18, leading to a loss of ₹310 crore to the exchequer.