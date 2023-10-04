ED raids Sanjay Singh's residence. How the AAP MP is connected with Delhi Excise Policy Scam case
ED has not yet named AAP MP Sanjay Singh in any of the five charge sheets filed so far in connection with its money laundering probe into irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22.
On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate went knocking at yet another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader, Sanjay Singh's residence. The investigative agency raided the AAP leader's residence on Wednesday, 4 October. The ED had earlier questioned members of the staff and those linked to the 51-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.