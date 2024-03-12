Enforcement Directorate searches are ongoing at Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad's Ranchi residence and other locations, sources told ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Searches are ongoing at 36-year-old Prasad's Ranchi residence and other locations. Searches are also being carried out in Hazaribagh, it said citing sources. Notably, Prasad represents the Barkagaon assembly seat in Hazaribagh district.

The agency is carrying out searches at around 17-18 premises in Ranchi and some other cities of the state, PTI reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PTI also quoted sources saying that the ED has registered a bunch of FIRs concerning alleged cases of illegal sand mining, extortion and other crimes. Action is being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources told PTI.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

