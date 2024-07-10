ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav on July 23 for alleged money laundering in the snake venom rave case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav, for questioning in relation to alleged money laundering at his snake venom rave parties.

Livemint
Updated10 Jul 2024, 07:05 AM IST
File image of youtuber Elvish Yadav being produced in a court, in Gurugram in March. The ED filed a money laundering case against Yadav and some others under the charge of suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted.
File image of youtuber Elvish Yadav being produced in a court, in Gurugram in March. The ED filed a money laundering case against Yadav and some others under the charge of suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties he hosted.(PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned YouTuber Siddharth Yadav, more popularly known as Elvish Yadav, to appear before its Lucknow unit on July 23 for questioning in relation to alleged money laundering that occurred at his snake venom rave party, Hindustan Times reported, citing senior ED officials.

Yadav was given “relaxation” and summoned “later” on July 23 by the ED after he expressed his inability to appear on July 8 due to his tour abroad, an official told HT.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 10, 2024: Manufacturing momentum: Will India stay the course post Budget 2024?

Associates Questioned

The official added that Haryana singer and Yadav's close aide Rahul Yadav aka Fazilpuriya, was questioned by the ED for hours on July 8, for using snakes in the music video for one of his songs.

Other associates of Elvish Yadav, such as Ishwar Yadav and Vinay Yadav, were also questioned some time back, the report added.

Also Read | Budget 2024: MGNREGS unlikely to see higher allocation

The Case

Delhi's Gautam Buddh Nagar police in April this year filed a 1,200 page charge sheet against Yadav, and seven others, in relation to the snake venom incident under sections of the Wildlife Conservation Act. This came six months after the FIR was first registered in November 2023 by the People for Animals (PFA) organization.

Notably, the police filed and later dropped charges against Yadav under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, calling it a “mistake”.

Further, in May, the ED had registered a case against Yadav under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for alleged money racketeering.

Yadav was arrested in March and sent to judicial custody before being released on bail. He has called all allegations “baseless and fake”.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding menu: From Palak chaat to dahi puri

ED Investigation

The ED investigation will look at alleged financial transactions associated with the supply of snake venom at various locations including big hotels, clubs, resorts, and farmhouses in Delhi-NCR.

The PMLA case is based on the Noida police charge sheet against Yadav and seven others involved in the snake venom case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 07:05 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav on July 23 for alleged money laundering in the snake venom rave case

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

725.35
03:50 PM | 9 JUL 2024
27.4 (3.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.70
03:52 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.91%)

Bharat Electronics

334.55
03:57 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.12%)

Tata Steel

171.80
03:58 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,027.50
03:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
142.65 (7.57%)

KRBL

331.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.4 (7.25%)

Phoenix Mills

3,994.20
03:29 PM | 9 JUL 2024
256.6 (6.87%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,820.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
794.2 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue