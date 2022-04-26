This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On 2 April, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) lifted the penalty of ₹500 for not wearing face masks
However, within three weeks, the Delhi government on 22 April made masks mandatory in public places again
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid a surge in daily Covid-19 cases across the national capital, the state government has decided to intensify its efforts to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety norms.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid a surge in daily Covid-19 cases across the national capital, the state government has decided to intensify its efforts to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety norms.
Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday that the government has deployed over 70 enforcement teams in all 11 districts of Delhi to check violations.
Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday that the government has deployed over 70 enforcement teams in all 11 districts of Delhi to check violations.
"At least six enforcement teams have been formed in each of 11 districts. Some districts also have eight to nine teams so there are over 70 enforcement teams active across the city at the moment. More such squads will be formed soon to intensify checking drives and crackdown on violators," an official was quoted as saying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"At least six enforcement teams have been formed in each of 11 districts. Some districts also have eight to nine teams so there are over 70 enforcement teams active across the city at the moment. More such squads will be formed soon to intensify checking drives and crackdown on violators," an official was quoted as saying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition to this, mass awareness campaigns will also be conducted to sensitize people about Covid-appropriate behaviour, like wearing face masks and taking vaccines.
In addition to this, mass awareness campaigns will also be conducted to sensitize people about Covid-appropriate behaviour, like wearing face masks and taking vaccines.
"These awareness campaigns are being conducted at crowded public places such as local markets and shopping centres, among others. In these campaigns, we not only sensitise people to wear masks and follow social distancing norms but also request them to take the Covid vaccine," the official said.
"These awareness campaigns are being conducted at crowded public places such as local markets and shopping centres, among others. In these campaigns, we not only sensitise people to wear masks and follow social distancing norms but also request them to take the Covid vaccine," the official said.
He added that civil defence volunteers are being deployed in districts to keep a watch on violators.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added that civil defence volunteers are being deployed in districts to keep a watch on violators.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another senior official from the South district said that people had become complacent about wearing masks after the fine on it was removed earlier this month.
Another senior official from the South district said that people had become complacent about wearing masks after the fine on it was removed earlier this month.
On 2 April, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) lifted the penalty of ₹500 for not wearing face masks in public places as cases were fairly under control for a few weeks before that.