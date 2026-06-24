Engaged in February, dead by June: Inside Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder that shocked India

The murder plot for businessman Ketan Agarwal by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary reportedly originated during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31.
26-year-old Ketan, who died while on a trek on June 18, was allegedly pushed into the gorge by Siya (20) and Chetan (22), police said on Tuesday. The incident was initially registered as an accidental death, with Siya informing the victim's family that he had slipped during the trek.
Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were scheduled to get married in a grand wedding ceremony at Udaipur in November, for which a palace had been booked.
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The murder allegedly stemmed from Siya Goyal's unwillingness to marry Ketan and her desire to remain with her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. She conspired to kill Ketan instead of eloping to avoid family shame.
Ketan's family was unconvinced by Siya's initial claim that Ketan slipped during the trek, as he was an experienced trekker familiar with the terrain.
CCTV footage showed Chetan wearing a hoodie in 33-degree Celsius weather, which the police found suspicious, prompting further investigation into Ketan's death.
Siya reportedly believed that calling off the engagement and eloping with Chetan would bring dishonor to her family, leading her to consider murder instead.
Siya had insisted on multiple visits to Lohagad Fort with Ketan and attempted to push him off the cliff on June 14 before successfully pushing him into the gorge on June 18.
Ketan and Siya were visiting Lohagad Fort near Lonavala to celebrate her 20th birthday. She initially told the police that Ketan had slipped while taking photographs near the fort and fallen into a valley.
However, Ketan's family was not convinced and said that he was an experienced trekker who knew the terrain well and would not have lost balance so easily at that spot.
Babulal Chaudhary, the father of the accused, Chetan Chaudhary, insisted that his son had no role in the killing of Ketan Agarwal.
Chetan was identified as a co-accused of Ketan's murder because of CCTV footage from the fort showing a man wearing a hoodie despite the temperature being around 33 degrees Celsius.
Speaking to ANI, Babulal claimed his son is being made a scapegoat in a case. “We have never seen the girl in question and know absolutely nothing about her,” he said, referring to Siya. "In fact, I only found out her name, Siya, yesterday. He is being falsely framed and has no involvement in this matter."
Babulal stated that Chetan had simply informed his parents he was heading out for a meeting, offering no details about his destination or companions.
Chetan maintained that he was a bystander to the incident. “He clearly told us that he did not push the boy and was standing far away. The girl was the one standing right there when the boy fell,” he claimed.
Babulal added that while he does not know if Siya pushed Ketan, his son was “standing a little further back”.
Babulal further alleged that the family had received conflicting signals from local law enforcement regarding the nature of the case. "The police have informed us that this is a minor issue and is actually a case of fraud," he asserted. "They assured us they would release the child to us within two hours."
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