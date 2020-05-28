Engaged with China to peacefully resolve border row: India on Trump's offer

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it was engaged with the China to resolve a tense border standoff ignoring an offer of mediation or arbitration made by US president Donald Trump a day earlier.

At the weekly foreign office briefing in New Delhi, when asked to comment on Trump’s mediation offer, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava did not refer to Trump's offer but merely said: “We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve this issue." This an indication that India would sort out the issue directly with China.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" Trump said in a Twitter post on Wednesday seen as surprising since US-China relations are fraught due to tensions over trade and finger pointing over the origins of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19. The US has accused China of hiding facts about the disease and has demanded a transparent investigation into how covid-19 became a pandemic that has now infected 5.7 million people worldwide and killed 356,000.

The offer also came on a day when China indicated a dialling down of tensions following military build-up by Indian and Chinese armies in Sikkim and Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control after physical fights with exchange of blows. Despite the seeming softening of Beijing’s stance, two people familiar with the development said Indian and Chinese troops were holding their positions with no changes.

On the tensions with China – that erupted earlier this month at multiple locations on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – Srivastava said: "Indian troops take a very responsible approach towards border management and strictly follow the procedures laid out in various bilateral agreements and protocols with China to resolve any issue that may arise in the border areas."

“India is committed to the objective of maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas with China and our armed forces scrupulously follow the consensus reached by our leaders and the guidance provided. At the same time, we remain firm in our resolve to ensuring India’s sovereignty and national security," he said. This suggests that India is unlikely to back down from its position on the border.

“The two sides have established mechanisms both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve situations which may arise in border areas peacefully through dialogue and continue to remain engaged through these channels," he said of efforts by the two sides to resolve the issue. Talks between the military officers at various levels had not helped to sort out the matter with diplomatic efforts now underway to find a solution. Srivastava said India’s embassy in Beijing and the Chinese embassy in New Delhi were involved in the efforts.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated