Engaged with China to peacefully resolve border row: India on Trump's offer

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!" Trump said in a Twitter post on Wednesday seen as surprising since US-China relations are fraught due to tensions over trade and finger pointing over the origins of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes covid-19. The US has accused China of hiding facts about the disease and has demanded a transparent investigation into how covid-19 became a pandemic that has now infected 5.7 million people worldwide and killed 356,000.