Engaged with China to resolve border row: India on Trump's offer to mediate

1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2020, 07:53 PM IST Agencies

  • Indian troops are strictly following procedures laid out in bilateral pacts with China to resolve issue, said MEA official
  • In the midst of the tense border standoff between India and China, Trump on Wednesday said he was 'ready, willing and able to mediate' between the two countries

New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it was engaged with China to resolve the border issue while reacting to US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between the two countries to settle the festering dispute.

"We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, replying to a volley of questions at an online media briefing.

The MEA official also added that India, China have established mechanisms at military and diplomatic levels to resolve border issues through talks.

"Our troops are strictly following procedures laid out in bilateral pacts with China to resolve issue," he said.

In the midst of the tense border standoff between India and China, Trump on Wednesday said he was "ready, willing and able to mediate" between the two countries.

"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute," Trump said in a tweet.

