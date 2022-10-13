Engagement with Indian diaspora is govt's top priority: Jaishankar

Indian diaspora engagement is the Indian government's top priority and has taken a plethora of initiatives since 2014 to achieve it, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the launch of the website of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Thursday.
The PBD convention will be held in Indore from 8-10 January next year. S Jaishankar informed that there are over 32 million overseas Indians, of which nearly 18 million have accepted the nationality of their host countries and 14 million have retained Indian passports.
"The engagement can be witnessed at the highest level and the prime minister's interaction with the diaspora on his tours abroad," he said.
PBD convention is the flagship programme of the government to engage with the Indian diaspora across the world.
S Jaishankar stressed the basic principles of the Indian government's engagement policy which are the 4 Cs- Care, Connect, Celebrate and Contribute. Under this principle, the government focused on all aspects by increasing welfare schemes and activities. Along with this, the government initiatives also ensured the strengthening of the diaspora in various events and platforms.
"We celebrate their achievements with more vigour abroad and the Missions are always prepared to assist Indians abroad in time, in any crisis. The Vande Bharat Mission during Covid stands out as an extraordinary example on the scale of this commitment," he added.
PM to chair the PBD inaugural session, President will confer awards at the valedictory session
S Jaishankar said the inauguration ceremony of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the program's valedictory session, President Droupadi Murmu will confer people with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards.
EAM also informed that the inaugural session of PBD will emphasize the safety of migrant workers through, "Surakshit Jayein, Prashikshit Jayein".
The program aims to focus on the welfare of Indians who have been living outside India. The theme of the program is, 'Harnessing the potential of women diaspora entrepreneurs towards an inclusive approach to nation-building' and 'Enabling global mobility of Indian workforce – Role of Indian Diaspora'.
At the convention, people would be able to know the contribution of the diaspora to India's freedom struggle through the digital exhibition.
"It has been the commitment of the prime minister to highlight the unsung heroes of our freedom struggle. I am happy to inform you that during this convention, we will showcase a digital exhibition, for the first time, on the contribution of the diaspora to India's freedom struggle," he said.
