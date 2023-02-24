Engie tasks Kotak to find India solar JV partner
- India’s green energy deal space is abuzz with a host of transactions in the works, including ReNew Energy Global Plc planning to sell a minority stake in its commercial and industrial (C&I) projects for around $300 million as part of its capital recycling strategy
France’s Engie SA, one of the largest foreign investors in India’s solar power sector, has hired Kotak Investment Banking to scout for a joint venture partner to build nearly 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity in India and raise $250 million in equity, two people aware of the development said.
