Engie tasks Kotak to find India solar JV partner

Global investors have pumped $78.1 billion into the Indian renewables space from 2014 to 2022. UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and Adnoc group CEO Sultan Al Jaber, while speaking at World Sustainable Development Summit hosted by The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri) in New Delhi on Tuesday, said, “India’s sustainable development is critical, not just for India, but for the whole world. India’s goal of adding 500GW of clean energy in the next seven years is a powerful statement of intent."