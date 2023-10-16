Engine lessor reaches interim settlement with SpiceJet

New Delhi: Engine Lease Finance BV, one of the lessors suing budget airline SpiceJet, told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the two parties had reached an interim settlement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the terms of the settlement, SpiceJet must pay over $2 million to the engine lessor by January and return the leased engines by January 25. Importantly, Engine Lease Finance is not under any obligation to revoke the terminated lease with the airline. If SpiceJet fails to comply with this agreement, it retains the right to move court again.

"SpiceJet and Engine Lease Finance Corporation Aviation Services Ltd have mutually decided to resolve their dispute through amicable means, outside of the courtroom," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Previously, the court had set a deadline until October 16 for SpiceJet and had indicated that it may prevent the airline from using the leased engines if no settlement was reached.

The engine lessor had argued in court that SpiceJet should be restrained from using the engines as it had given SpiceJet enough time to rectify its payment issues before deciding to terminate the lease. In response, SpiceJet requested more time to pay the settlement, saying the engines were currently in use.

SpiceJet faces legal challenges in several courts. Recently, the airline informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it was close to reaching a settlement with aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation Services. Celestial Aviation is one of four lessors to have filed a case against SpiceJet in the NCLT over pending dues. The others are Willis Lease Finance Corp, Wilmington, and Aircastle.

SpiceJet is also mired in an arbitral award execution case with former owner Kalanithi Maran over dues of ₹397 crore. Last month it paid Maran ₹100 crore of the ₹397 crore it owes him. According to the Delhi High Court's 24 August order, the airline was to pay Maran ₹100 crore by 10 September.

In the Supreme Court, the airline is facing a legal challenge from Credit Suisse over a payment default. On 22 September the court gave the airline permission to make monthly payments of $1 million to the Swiss bank over the next six months to settle its dues.

