Indian Railway's Darshan Express derailed near Amargarh railway station in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Only the engine and power coach of the train are reported to have been derailed. Till now, no casualty has been reported.

The express train was en route to Miraj Junction from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station to Miraj Junction in Maharastrha. The train derailed between Ratlam-Dahod rail section in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

"The engine and power coach of the train number 12494 (Darshan Express running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Miraj Junction) derailed," said Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway's Ratlam division.

Another official told that the train accident occured near Amargarh railway station in Jabhua district of MP. The accident spot is located around 320 km away from Bhopal.

Soon after the information of accident, the medical and accident relief team of Ratlam division reached on the spot. The restoration has begun and operation on the route will begin soon.