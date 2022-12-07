Home / News / India /  Engineering dropout grabs Anand Mahindra’s attention with amazing survival story

Shivam Soni, a 26-year-old engineering dropout, operates the "Hunger Langar" to feed the poor for just 10. The native of Madhya Pradesh has already suffered massive financial losses, serious skin ailment, and suicidal thoughts. Now, his efforts have grabbed the attention of none other than Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra retweeted a post by The Better India and seemed totally thrilled by the “powerful story". “Life continues to teach us that the best way to heal ourselves is to help others. I guess he’s gathered external supporters to fund his langar. I’d be very privileged if I could add my support too," wrote the billionaire businessman while asking for Soni’s contact details from the publication.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that creates red, itchy, scaly areas, and Shivam, who owned his own restaurant, was diagnosed with it in 2018. Due to his illness, he was unable to continue working and had to close his company. A staggering 18 lakh in debt was accumulated, as per the publication.

He ran away from home to Indore, leaving nothing but a note for his family, and spent a considerable amount of time travelling on roads while half-starving. From this point on, he understood the true worth of food.

As a reply to Mahindra’s post, one Twitter user wrote: “India is one of the very few countries that worship food as a deity. These founders are fulfilling the work of the God of Food."

“To come out of such a situation, rebuild self and also all along to care for others, is inspiring to those who struggle in life with different problems!" wrote another.

Mahindra is known for his tweets, which are either funny or inspirational and often intriguing. In July, he shared the story of his “start-up hero" Paramjeet Singh, who restarted and reinvented his life - not just once but twice. Mahindra praised the riot survivor from 1984 for having greater bravery and passion than merely launching a business.

