‘Engineers will be held accountable for every pothole’: Kerala High Court’s stern warning

In a strong stand against poor road conditions, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday warned that engineers will be held personally accountable for every pothole found on public roads. The court directed officials to carry out a comprehensive audit of roads under their jurisdiction and submit detailed reports within two weeks.

The warning came during a hearing led by Justice Devan Ramachandran, following a mention by the amicus curiae, who flagged a sharp rise in road accidents caused by poor road maintenance and rampant traffic violations. Reports submitted to the court highlighted systemic failures in both infrastructure upkeep and traffic enforcement, especially in Kochi, the Live Law reported.

Engineers from the Kochi Corporation and the Public Works Department (PWD) were present during the hearing. The Senior Government Pleader acknowledged their responsibility and conceded that road safety inspections and maintenance fall squarely under their duty.

Justice Ramachandran made it clear that the time for vague assurances was over. “Real action will have to follow, and the concerned officers and engineers made personally accountable,” he stated. The court emphasised that accountability will now be direct and individual, not lost in bureaucratic layers.

The High Court also addressed the issue of reckless driving, especially involving heavy vehicles. It directed that all safety initiatives proposed by the Transport Department for Kochi be implemented across the state, with necessary updates. Orders for the same must be issued immediately and reported back to the court.

“The cries of families who lose loved ones on account of road accidents caused by potholes is something that is harrowing and which cannot be left unseen by this Court,” Justice Ramachandran observed.