England led by Jos Buttler will take on high-flying New Zealand side led by Kane Williamson on Tuesday at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. England who need to win today's match against New Zealand to stay in the contention of the semi-final berth. The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. Both the teams were semi finalist at the 2021 World Cup where New Zealand had defeated England convincingly in Abu Dhabi.
New Zealand is at the top of Group1 with five points in three games and England is in third place with three points from three games. Australia is at the second place with also five points but they have played a game more than New Zealand.
The weather should not be of concern for both the teams as according to the forecast, there could be some amount of rainfall, however it is expected to be a clear sky by the time the match begins.
A washout against Ashes rival Australia and a DLS defeat to Ireland may have made their knockout qualification tougher but England captain Jos Buttler said they are not worried unless it goes "completely out of control" in the T20 World Cup.
The 2010 champions, who have just one win against minnows Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage, now face two tough must win contests against New Zealand (Tuesday) and Sri Lanka (Saturday).
New Zealand vs England T20 World Cup match will be played in Brisbane at the Gabba which has a capacity of holding 42,000 people. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3).The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar and will start at 1.30 pm IST.
Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen
