England led by Jos Buttler will take on high-flying New Zealand side led by Kane Williamson on Tuesday at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. England who need to win today's match against New Zealand to stay in the contention of the semi-final berth. The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. Both the teams were semi finalist at the 2021 World Cup where New Zealand had defeated England convincingly in Abu Dhabi.

