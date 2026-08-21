English a foreign or indigenous language? Supreme Court asks during CBSE's 3-language rule hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the classification of the English as a non-indigenous language under the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) revised 3-language policy.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that the status of English in India may require constitutional examination given its historical roots and use as an official language by several States, legal news agency Bar and Bench reported.

The Court observed that the issue would require wider examination.

"We have to examine the issue as to the extent to which English can be considered a non-indigenous language...I personally have serious reservations about the expression 'native'. It has a very colonial connotation. It should be 'indigenous'," Justice Bagchi was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the CBSE's policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 9 students from July 1.

The Bench was hearing challenges to the CBSE’s decision to make 3 languages compulsory for students from the 2026-27 academic year, with at least 2 of the 3 required to be Indian languages.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners argued that English could not simply be treated on par with foreign languages, given its longstanding use in India and that the three-language policy considers English a non-native language which is making life difficult for the students.

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“English is an official language under the Constitution. That status no one can take away… it’s not treated like a foreign language, but it can’t be treated like a native language also. Language is the vehicle of a culture," Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for CBSE, told the bench after the petitioners' concerns.

Justice Bagchi said that the historical roots and widespread use of English in India would have to be considered while examining its constitutional status as an indigenous or non-indigenous language. He observed that the classification raised a deeper constitutional question.

"The other point is the expression 'native language'. That raises a deeper question: whether we consider English a native language or a foreign language. That perhaps requires a constitutional analysis, having regard to our historical experience and the fact that States have English as an official language," Justice Bagchi said as per Bar and Bench report.

Need to find a solution Observing that children should not come under any kind of pressure, the Supreme Court on Thursday stressed the need to find a solution to issues arising out of the CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages by Class 9 students.

The SC bench observed there was nothing wrong in introducing the policy but the only concern raised by the petitioners was about the manner in which it was being introduced.

"Some of these problems, you may revisit. There is no doubt that sooner or later, it has to be introduced. There is nothing wrong with that. But how it is to be streamlined so that whatever impediments or blockades are coming up, you may find a solution to those," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati as per news ageny PTI.

The bench said one of the aspects that was required to be considered was how to build adequate human resource infrastructure with regard to the language options available.

"If you have chosen Class 6 as the starting point, you may consider giving a reprieve to Class 6 students of this year. You can introduce it from next year," it said.

Where do you draw the line? "Another thing which needs to be looked into is where do you draw the line. Whether it is Class 6, Class 4 or Class 3. You can take a call depending on the curriculum and where the choice between two and three languages is first introduced," the bench said.

It said one of the concerns was whether we consider English a native language or a foreign language.

"As the Union of India, you will also have to see that other than the CBSE, what is happening in other boards," the bench told Bhati, adding that it has to be ensured that the roll-out of the policy is appropriately undertaken.

Bhati said she would take instructions on the suggestions and get back to the court. "We don't want the children to come under any pressure," the CJI said. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing after 10 days.

On May 27, the top court had agreed to examine a plea challenging the policy and issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the NCERT seeking their responses.

According to a circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), 2023.

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

"With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular said.

The board said till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

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We have to examine the issue as to the extent to which English can be considered a non-indigenous language... that raises a deeper question: whether we consider English a native language or a foreign language.

The CBSE said to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class 10 level. The board also asked schools to update their R3 language offerings for Classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30.