English language channels turn platform-agnostic as TV viewership falls

“It (English entertainment/lifestyle/infotainment) will shift to digital via OTT and connected TV. Broadcasters need to be geared for that. It is a choice made due to the sheer ease of viewing. It also means that the future is all about personal engagement, personal space, and personal choice," agreed Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi India, dentsu. “True good content with good hype and buzz would attract audiences on all platforms. This could even mean getting old classics and extremely popular content back, in addition to getting fresh compelling content," she added.

