Covid: Amid spike in positivity rates, the Centre on Wednesday asked Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a review of rising Covid cases, weekly positivity rates, and enhance testing. It has also asked the states and UT to aim for 100% first vaccine dose coverage of the eligible population and increasing the pace of the second dose.

The Union Health Ministry has highlighted the increase in weekly new Covid cases since last week (October 26-November 1) and early signs of rise in positivity rates since the past four weeks till October 31.

In a letter to Himachal Pradesh, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Arti Ahuja highlighted there has been a nearly 22% spike in weekly new cases since last week — 1,468 infections in the week of October 26-November 1, as against 1,201 in the week of October 19-25 — and that there are early signs of increase in positivity since the past four weeks — 2.7% in the week of October 4-10 to 3.3% in the week of October 25-31.

"Three districts of the state – Kangra, Bilaspur and Shimla – have been identified as districts of concern due to high quantum of cases and positivity more than 2.5 per cent," the letter read as per news agency PTI.

"It is reassuring to note that the state has witnessed a gradual increase in the tests conducted from 38,726 in the week of October 4-10 to 44,549 in the week of October 25-31. Although because of the rising positivity, the state needs to conduct enhanced testing while maintaining the required RT-PCR share as it will aid in early identification of infection in the state," Ahuja said.

She said Andhra Pradesh has shown a high quantum of weekly new cases over the past four weeks but has witnessed a decline in tests conducted from 2,82,959 in the week of October 04-10 to 2,41,838 in the week of October 25-31.

"East Godavari district has been identified as a district of concern due to high quantum of cases and positivity over 2.5 per cent. The district had a high quantum of cases in the week ending October 31," the officer highlighted.

Jammu and Kashmir has shown an approximately 61% increase in weekly new cases — 1,354 the week of October 25-31 as against 843 cases in the week of October 18-24, she said. Although the weekly positivity is less than 1%, there has been a 67% increase in positivity since the last two weeks – from 0.3% in the week of October 18-24 to 0.5% in the week of October 25-31.

The officer said the UT has also witnessed a decline in tests conducted and underlined that because of the rising positivity, it needed to conduct enhanced testing. Kathua has been identified as a district of concern due to high quantum of cases and positivity over 2.5%. The district had high quantum of cases in the week ending October 31, she said.

"Kathua has reported a positivity rate of more than five per cent in the week ending October 31 i.e., 8.13 per cent along with an increasing trend in the weekly positivity rate over a period of last three weeks," the letter stated.

The officer further said that Covid cases surge exponentially where basic public health strategy (Testing, Tracking, Treatment, COVID appropriate behaviour and Vaccination) is not followed rigorously.

She stressed on proper implementation of containment zones, increased focus on house-to-house search for active cases within these zones, strict and daily monitoring of cases under home isolation and their referral to hospitals, and strengthening contact-tracing of positive people and review of containment zones.

The has also underlined the importance of augmenting ICU, oxygen beds and ventilator capacity, and ramping up testing figures, while maintaining the share of RT-PCR tests.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.