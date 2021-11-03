Jammu and Kashmir has shown an approximately 61% increase in weekly new cases — 1,354 the week of October 25-31 as against 843 cases in the week of October 18-24, she said. Although the weekly positivity is less than 1%, there has been a 67% increase in positivity since the last two weeks – from 0.3% in the week of October 18-24 to 0.5% in the week of October 25-31.