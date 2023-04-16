Enhanced dairy access to combat nutrition deficiency: Ramesh Chand2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- Chand said in a working paper published by NITI Aayog that improving nutrition remains priority of the country
NEW DELHI : Greater access to milk and dairy products is crucial to improving nutrition, particularly among children and women, as demand for these items is strongly influenced by income fluctuations, according to NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand.
