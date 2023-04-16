Enhanced dairy access to combat nutrition deficiency: Ramesh Chand

Much of the growth in milk output during last 50 years is due to increase in population of dairy animals. This has serious ecological and environmental implications, the paper said. The number of female bovines in India increased from 122.7 million in 1972 to 246.7 million in year 2019, contributing to higher green house gas emission by dairy animals. Future emphasis should be to achieve growth in milk output through growth in productivity. This will require improvement in quality of breeds, feeding material and practices, better upkeep and health of livestock. Increase in productivity is also important from efficiency and competitiveness angles, the paper said.

