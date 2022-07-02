Prime Minister Modi should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said
Telangana IT Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao shared a strong message against the BJP leaders participating in the national executive committee meeting being held in Hyderabad today. The Telangana IT Minister said the BJP leaders must enjoy the beautiful city of Hyderabad and the world famous Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and Irani tea and asked Prime Minister Modi to study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states.
The Telangana Minister took to Twitter on Friday and shared, "welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad. To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don't forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai." Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not be receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, who is arriving in the city today to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting.
Additionally, posting pictures of some of the flagship iconic initiatives of the Telangana government such as T-Hub 2.0, Kaleshwaram Project, Police Command Control building and Yadadri Temple, the Telangana Minister also suggested the leaders to visit those places, take notes and try to implement them in their respective states.
Meanwhile, in press release on Friday, KTR said Prime Minister Modi should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states which are being troubled by double engine. "Learn from Telangana. 'Aao-Dhekho-Seekho," he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to PTI report.
Notably, most parts of the city were swamped with cutouts, colourful posters and banners put up by both BJP and TRS highlighting their respective agendas. BJP in its campaign highlighted Modi and its NEC while the regional party accentuated the TRS government's achievements. Both the parties have released full-page advertisements on Saturday in several vernacular and English newspapers.
The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today. The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.
