Indian railways is all set to start Vistadome train service in North Bengal that will run through the lush green Duars.
According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the Vista Dome tourist special trains will run between New Jalpaiguri-Alipurdar-New Jalpaiguri from Saturday, August 28.
The train service will start at 7:20 am from New Jalpaiguri and will reach Alipurdar at 1 pm. The same train will leave for New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm from Alipurdar and reach NJP at 7 pm.
The special tourist train would be equipped with a display screen for passenger entertainment, automatic sliding doors, and WiFi. The train will have a glass roof that will provide a 360 degrees view of the open sky, greenery, bridge, hills, and mountains to the tourists.
Now, passengers travelling between these two cities in Bengal can enjoy scenic views like never before.
The fare for the journey by the Vistadome New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Alipurduar Junction will be around ₹900 for one way.
And, the fare for the AC chair car and non-AC chair car would be ₹410 and ₹85.
Passengers can book tickets through PRS or IRCTC web portal.
