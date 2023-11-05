‘Enormous interest in IMEC’, says Foreign Minister Jaishankar; West Asia conflict an “unexpected problem”
The minister also said Europe’s weight as a hub of the global economy and India’s growing economic weight, coupled with Arabia’s historic role as a thoroughfare for global trade, made IMEC important.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said there was an enormous interest in the India-Middle East-Economic Corridor (IMEC) during his recent visit to Italy and Portugal, in a conversation with Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief R Sukumar here in New Delhi.
