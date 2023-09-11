‘Enormous opportunity’, UK PM Rishi Sunak optimistic about signing FTA with India this year1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak says India and the UK have made huge progress towards signing a free-trade agreement.
In a strong indication to clinch a deal this year, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that India and the United Kingdom have made enormous progress toward signing a free-trade agreement. The remarks came at the G20 Summit in Delhi on Friday.
