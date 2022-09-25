Enough coal stock to ensure no outages during the festive season2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 02:43 PM IST
In 2021, electricity demand had surged 16% during the festive season.
There are comfortable levels of the fuel stock at the coal-fired power stations to ensure that there is no repeat of the 2021 energy crisis this festive season. Depleted coal stocks last year led to spot power rates surging and supplies of the fuel being diverted away from key customers including aluminum smelters and steel mills. In 2021, electricity demand had surged 16% during the festive season.