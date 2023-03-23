‘Enough coal supply to meet power demand this summer’

There is a definite development on that front. Ministries of power and coal have advised NTPC for the plants located on the western side and also the state gencos of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab to float tenders and see if they are able to transport some quantity of coal from east to west through the coastal route. All of them floated tenders. NTPC has started transporting coal for their Dadri and Jhajjar plants. The coal will come from Paradip (in Odisha). The supplies will be brought to a port in Gujarat and from their it would be transported to Dadri and Jhajjar through the rail route.