Amid speculations of the lack of Covid-19 vaccines in a few states, the Indian government as Tuesday that there are enough vaccines available and "there should not be any concern about this."

Speaking a cabinet briefing, union minister Prakash Javadekar stressed the fact that vaccine availability was not a concern while announcing that the government has allowed people above 45 years of age are entitled to get COVID-19 vaccine from 1 April.

Javadekar also requested people entitled to get themselves registered immediately to take the COVID-19 shot. The registration can be done online via the CO-WIN portal by following simple steps.

"As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, 2nd dose can be administered b/w 4th & 8th week, particularly for COVISHIELD. We appeal that all above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona," Javadekar told reporters.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Till now, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

These include over 78 lakh Health Care Workers who have taken the first dose and over 49 lakh Health Care workers who have taken the 2nd dose, over 81 lakh frontline workers who have taken the first dose and around 28 lakh frontline workers who have taken 2nd dose, according to the press release.

The Union Health Ministry said, more than one crore 94 lakh beneficiaries aged more than 60 years and over 40 lakh 72 thousand beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities were vaccinated till Monday.

