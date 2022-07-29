Enough HIV drugs in stock, say health ministry officials

India is one of the few countries that provides free anti-retroviral medicines for life-long treatment of more than 14.5 lakh people living with HIV, through 680 ART centres under its National AIDS Control Programme fully funded by the union government
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: There is adequate stock of drugs in the country for around 95% of ‘People Living with HIV’ (PLHIV) who are on first and second line of antiretroviral (ARV) regimens in the country, as per official sources.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: There is adequate stock of drugs in the country for around 95% of ‘People Living with HIV’ (PLHIV) who are on first and second line of antiretroviral (ARV) regimens in the country, as per official sources.
The mainstay of treatment for more than 85% people living with HIV (PLHIV) is Tablet TLD, a fixed-dose-combination of three anti-retroviral drugs - Tenofovir (300mg) +Lamivudine (300mg) + Dolutegravir (50mg) - for which there is sufficient stock nationally to last more than three months, they said.
The mainstay of treatment for more than 85% people living with HIV (PLHIV) is Tablet TLD, a fixed-dose-combination of three anti-retroviral drugs - Tenofovir (300mg) +Lamivudine (300mg) + Dolutegravir (50mg) - for which there is sufficient stock nationally to last more than three months, they said.
Tablet Dolutegravir-50mg is required for around 50,000 PLHIV who are either on alternate-1st/2nd or 3rd-line regimens or those with TB co-infection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tablet Dolutegravir-50mg is required for around 50,000 PLHIV who are either on alternate-1st/2nd or 3rd-line regimens or those with TB co-infection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
People with HIV have been protesting outside offices of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for days now, demanding that they receive medicines in a timely manner following shortages for nearly five months.
People with HIV have been protesting outside offices of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for days now, demanding that they receive medicines in a timely manner following shortages for nearly five months.
Concerned over reports of shortage of drugs at some places in the country, the health ministry has held a meeting with active cooperation national network for people living with HIV and four representatives of protesters to discuss the matter.
Concerned over reports of shortage of drugs at some places in the country, the health ministry has held a meeting with active cooperation national network for people living with HIV and four representatives of protesters to discuss the matter.
“Individual ART centres may have the issue of shortage of drugs at times but the medicines are immediately relocated from nearby centres. During the meeting with the stakeholders, we informed them about the current availability of drugs. We have asked our stakeholders to work jointly with us to ensure the availability of drugs at those ART centres running out of stock," an official told Mint, adding that the government has already placed fresh orders for procurement of the next lot of drugs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Individual ART centres may have the issue of shortage of drugs at times but the medicines are immediately relocated from nearby centres. During the meeting with the stakeholders, we informed them about the current availability of drugs. We have asked our stakeholders to work jointly with us to ensure the availability of drugs at those ART centres running out of stock," an official told Mint, adding that the government has already placed fresh orders for procurement of the next lot of drugs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India is one of the few countries that provides free anti-retroviral medicines for life-long treatment of more than 14.5 lakh people living with HIV, through 680 ART centres under its National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) fully funded by the union government. National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) centrally procures ARV medicines for PLHIV as per national guidelines.
India is one of the few countries that provides free anti-retroviral medicines for life-long treatment of more than 14.5 lakh people living with HIV, through 680 ART centres under its National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) fully funded by the union government. National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) centrally procures ARV medicines for PLHIV as per national guidelines.
Queries sent to the health ministry were not answered till press time.
Mona Balani, board member, National coalition of people living with HIV in India (NCPI Plus), said, “The shortage of drugs emerged due to the delay in procurement of drugs by NACO in the last six months. However, NACO has directed the states to procure the drugs locally. Patients in many parts of the country such as Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Maharashtra, North East etc complained about the shortage of these livesaving drugs who went to ART center. Government officials have assured us that things will streamline from August."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mona Balani, board member, National coalition of people living with HIV in India (NCPI Plus), said, “The shortage of drugs emerged due to the delay in procurement of drugs by NACO in the last six months. However, NACO has directed the states to procure the drugs locally. Patients in many parts of the country such as Delhi, Bihar, Assam, Maharashtra, North East etc complained about the shortage of these livesaving drugs who went to ART center. Government officials have assured us that things will streamline from August."