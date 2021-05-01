The Delhi High Court on Saturday slammed the Central government for not providing the adequate amount of oxygen to the national capital.

The high court directed the Centre to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen to Delhi during the day itself or face contempt action, taking note of eight deaths at Batra Hospital in the city due to lack of oxygen supply.

"Much water has gone above the head. Now we mean business. Enough is enough," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said during the hearing. The two justices also declined the Centre's request to defer the order till Monday or for half an hour.

“Do you mean we will shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?" the bench asked when the Centre’s counsel said the oxygen crisis is before the Supreme Court also which will make its order public on Saturday.

The bench said the Centre has made an allocation of 490 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi and “you fulfill it".

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal maintained that there is a major shortage of oxygen in the national capital. He said, "Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 tons. How will this work?".

CM Kejriwal further claimed that the Delhi government prepared 5,000 beds at Radha Soami Centre but only 150 are functional because of the oxygen shortfall.

"Prepared 1,300 beds at Commonwealth Games and Yamuna Sports Complex, and 2,500 beds in Burari. If we get oxygen today, there will be 9,000 oxygenated beds in Delhi within 24 hours," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, eight Covid-19 patients, including the HOD of the gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died due to oxygen shortage. Hospitals across the national capital have continued to send out SOS messages about depleting supplies of oxygen.

Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director of Delhi's Batra Hospital told ANI news agency, "Six Covid-19 patients died in ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save them even after making effort from our end. Since this wave hit the country, we've been demanding oxygen from the government".

He said hospital's executive director is in regular touch with government officers concerned and has been updating them about the oxygen stock. "INOX and Goel -- two oxygen suppliers supply us oxygen. Neither of them picks up our call," Dr Gupta added.

