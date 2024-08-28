Countless rapes forgotten since Nirbhaya: President Murmu reacts to Kolkata doctor rape-murder; says ‘enough is enough’

  • President Murmu reacts to Kolkata doctor's rape-murder and says that she is ‘dismayed and horrified’.

Updated28 Aug 2024, 03:46 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday reacted to rape-murder of Kolkata's RG Kar doctor, and said that countless rapes have been forgotten by society since Nirbhaya incident, though only a few drew nationwide attention and added that this 'collective amnesia' is obnoxious.

In her first comment on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder amid ongoing protests and political slugfest, the President said that she is ‘dismayed and horrified’.

Murmu made the comments in an article written for PTI.

‘Enough is enough’, said Murmu, expressing anguish over the crimes against women.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata promises ‘death by hanging’ for rapists

"Even as students, doctors and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on prowl elsewhere. No civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities,” the President added.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee says ‘sorry’ in a tribute to Kolkata doctor rape-murder victim

President Murmu on crimes against women

Society needs ‘honest, unbiased self-introspection’, ask itself some difficult questions.

— Very often a ‘deplorable mindset’ sees the female as a lesser human being, less powerful, less capable, less intelligent.

— Societies scared to face history resort to collective amnesia; time now for India to face history squarely.

— Let us deal with this perversion in comprehensive manner to curb it right at the beginning. We can do this only if we honour the memory of the victims by cultivating a social culture of remembering them to remind us of our failures in the past and prepare us to be more vigilant in future.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape: CBI seeks ASI Anup Dutta’s polygraph test, who is he?

Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed crime against women as an unpardonable sin and said that whoever is guilty should not be spared.

Modi added that his government was strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for those perpetrating crimes against women.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: Mahua Moitra claimed BJP goons brutally thrashed Police

“Be it a hospital, school, government or police system, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable. The message should go very clearly from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable," the Prime Minister said.

On August 9, the trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when she had gone to rest during her graveyard shift. Her body was found inside with severe injury marks.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 03:46 PM IST
