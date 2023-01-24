Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's recent remarks questioning the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strikes has not gone down well with the party. As the Bharat Jodo Yatra progresses through Jammu and Kashmir, fellow party leader Jairam Ramesh was seen fielding reporters and shielding Singh from counter-questions.

“We have answered all the questions. You go and ask questions to the Prime Minister," he said on Tuesday as reporters asked Singh about his remarks.

Amid the the Bharat Jodo Yatra, visuals showed the two leaders being thronged by reporters as they walked along. Last week Singh had said that there was no proof of the 2019 surgical strike against Pakistan.

#WATCH | Jammu: "We have answered all the questions. You go and ask questions to the Prime Minister," said Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge when asked about Digvijaya Singh's remark on the surgical strike pic.twitter.com/A12PRYzZ6f — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Ramesh had taken to Twitter to assert that the views expressed by Digvijaya Singh 'were his own' and did not reflect the position of the Congress.

“Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," he wrote.

And while Singh insisted on Tuesday that he had “the greatest regard for the defence forces", he has continued to pose questions about the authenticity of the strikes.

“From where did the terrorists get 300 kg of RDX in the Pulwama incident? DSP Davinder Singh was caught with terrorists but then why was he released? We also want to know about the friendship between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India," he had tweeted in Hindi soon after Ramesh's post.

It is pertinent to note here that other senior leaders of the party - including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge - have distanced themselves from Singh's remarks.

“We don't appreciate Digvijaya Singh's personal views. His views are outlying views. We are absolutely clear that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that," Gandhi said during a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)