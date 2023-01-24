‘Enough!’: Jairam Ramesh lambasts reporters questioning Digvijaya Singh over remarks on surgical strikes2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Amid the the Bharat Jodo Yatra, visuals showed the two leaders being thronged by reporters as they walked along. Last week Singh had said that there was no proof of the 2019 surgical strike against Pakistan.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's recent remarks questioning the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strikes has not gone down well with the party. As the Bharat Jodo Yatra progresses through Jammu and Kashmir, fellow party leader Jairam Ramesh was seen fielding reporters and shielding Singh from counter-questions.
