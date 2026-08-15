‘Enough of Gandhian methods’: Jharkhand students give Hemant Soren govt Aug 18 deadline, threaten CM residence siege

Jharkhand student protesters intensified their agitation in Ranchi on Saturday, with leaders giving the Hemant Soren government until August 18 to address alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations or face a mass march towards the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20.

The protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants has now entered its 22nd day, with students demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and JPSC 11th–13th examinations and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the movement would enter a more aggressive phase if the government failed to respond to the demands. Invoking revolutionary figure Bhagat Singh, he said protesters were no longer willing to rely solely on peaceful demonstrations.

“Today, we are changing the course of our movement. We have had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protests. They simply aren't listening. We are now going to adopt the path of Bhagat Singh. We are prepared to face bullets, even if the government shoots us in the chest, for this cause. We will continue our agitation until our demands are met.”

Jharkhand students give August 18 deadline to Hemant Soren government Paswan said the protesters had issued an ultimatum to the government, demanding action by August 18.

“We are issuing an ultimatum to the government: meet our demands by the 18th. Cancel the JSSC results, scrap all exams conducted by the TDPL agency, and order a CBI inquiry into all of them.”

He warned that failure to meet the demands would trigger a larger mobilisation on August 20.

“If this is not done, lakhs of students and youths from Jharkhand will lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence on the 20th...”

The protesters are seeking cancellation of the JSSC-CGL and JPSC 11th–13th examinations. They have also called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

Effigy burning planned across Jharkhand Another student leader, Piyush Kumar, said protesters would begin burning effigies at district headquarters from Sunday.

“We are going to burn the effigies of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself, Rahul Gandhi, and all the parties supporting them.”

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Kumar also referred to the proposed August 20 Assembly gherao, describing the earlier protest outside the Vidhan Sabha as only a “preview” of the next phase of the agitation.

The protests have centred on allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations and demands for greater transparency in Jharkhand's government recruitment system.

Devendra Mahto hunger strike adds to protest pressure The agitation has also drawn attention to the condition of JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has reportedly been on hunger strike for 14 days.

Mahto has alleged that police prevented him from leaving Sadar Hospital to participate in the protest march. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show Mahto in a scuffle with security personnel while attempting to leave the hospital. The circumstances of the incident could not be independently verified.

Protesters say their demands extend beyond the disputed examinations and concern wider issues of equal opportunities and public confidence in the state's recruitment system.

Hemant Soren promises impartial probe into exam irregularities The Jharkhand government has acknowledged concerns over the recruitment process.

In his Independence Day address, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said allegations surrounding recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of an entire generation. He assured students that claims of irregularities would be investigated impartially and that those found guilty would face legal action.

At the same time, Soren cautioned against declaring anyone guilty without evidence, saying any action must be based on facts.

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“Merely apprehending the guilty is not the solution,” Soren said, stressing the need for systemic changes to prevent manipulation of examinations.

Soren outlined measures including a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-secured examinations, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multiple levels of accountability in the recruitment process.