NEW DELHI: Enquires for used bicycles grew almost 100% over the last one year as fitness enthusiasts and others resorted to cycling to maintain physical health, according to data release by OLX India, a digital platform for selling used goods. The platform shared customer enquiries for October 2019 to March 2021 period.

Olx has witnessed a bike boom, which confirms the emergence of cycling as a new favorite hobby during Covid-19. As per data on OLX, demand for pre-owned cycles grew 100%, with the number of unique interactions between a lister and interested users rising 126% compared to pre-pandemic levels, the company said in a statement.

“As Covid-19 disrupted everyday movement and led to temporary closure of fitness centres, consumers have turned to cycling to meet their fitness and commuting needs, aligned with the government’s safety and social-distancing protocols. This new trend also shows a growing desire among people to opt for green choices to help the environment heal," the statement said.

According to the data, users from Delhi-NCR registered the highest demand, more than 100% increase for pre-owned cycles on OLX. Mumbai ranked a close second, with an 83% surge in demand for pre-owned bicycles. Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru followed, in that order respectively.

According to Sunny Kataria, head commercial excellence, OLX India, the bicycle signifies a more sustainable means of transport that is not only good for people but for the environment and the economy too.

"The World Bicycle Day recognizes the synergy between the bicycle and the user to foster creativity and social engagement. OLX, by virtue of its transaction volume, does provide a window into this trend. With the accelerated push of cycling, following the pandemic-induced lockdown, pre-owned cycles have moved from good-to-have to must-have for our users," added Kataria

