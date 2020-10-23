Enquiry launched after fire broke out in AC rake at Mumbai Central car shed

Railways has has launched an enquiry after a fire broke out in an air-conditioned rake at Mumbai Central car shed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, ANI reports quoting Western Railway CPRO.

The car shed personnel noticed heavy smoke in the airconditioned rake manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at 1:40 am on Friday.

The car shed personnel noticed heavy smoke in the airconditioned rake manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at 1:40 am on Friday.

The staff at the car shed isolated the power and started dousing the fire using extinguishers and water. The officials also reached the site and the fire was brought under control.

The fire brigade reached the spot at 2.50 am and left after inspection 3.10 am.

As per the Western Railway CPRO, there was no damage to the passenger area, however, the control wiring of the shunting desk and electronic cabinet was burnt in the fire.

There have been no casualties reported in the incident so far.

