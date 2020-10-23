Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Enquiry launched after fire broke out in AC rake at Mumbai Central car shed
The officials also called the fire brigade which reached the spot and left after inspection.

Enquiry launched after fire broke out in AC rake at Mumbai Central car shed

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The car shed personnel noticed heavy smoke in the airconditioned rake manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at 1:40 am on Friday.

Railways has has launched an enquiry after a fire broke out in an air-conditioned rake at Mumbai Central car shed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, ANI reports quoting Western Railway CPRO.

Railways has has launched an enquiry after a fire broke out in an air-conditioned rake at Mumbai Central car shed on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, ANI reports quoting Western Railway CPRO.

The car shed personnel noticed heavy smoke in the airconditioned rake manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at 1:40 am on Friday.

The car shed personnel noticed heavy smoke in the airconditioned rake manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at 1:40 am on Friday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The staff at the car shed isolated the power and started dousing the fire using extinguishers and water. The officials also reached the site and the fire was brought under control.

The fire brigade reached the spot at 2.50 am and left after inspection 3.10 am.

As per the Western Railway CPRO, there was no damage to the passenger area, however, the control wiring of the shunting desk and electronic cabinet was burnt in the fire.

There have been no casualties reported in the incident so far.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.