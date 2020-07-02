Enrica Lexie case: International tribunal upholds conduct of Indian authorities

The incident took place 2012. The two marines Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone onboard the Enrica Lexie, an Italian oil tanker, said later that the mistook two Indian fishermen for pirates and shot them in international waters. India on its part said the shooting had taken place in Indian waters and detained the two men. The case soured relations between Rome and New Delhi over New Delhi holding the two marines in custody in India for several years.