Ensure CJP serves ‘actual cause’ than ‘internet attention’: CBSE student who exposed OSM system advises Abhijeet Dipke

Sarthak Sidhant, an 18-year-old student from Jharkhand affected by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s online marking system, advised Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to keep the movement focused on a genuine purpose rather than seeking what he called “internet attention". He emphasised that student-led initiatives should channel public anger into constructive and impactful action, according to Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Sarthak Sidhant discussed the viral online movement that emerged as a satirical reaction to the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's recent remarks. While stating that he would “not get political”, he underscored that any student-led party or campaign should be rooted in "an actual cause".

Reflecting on the efforts that brought attention to the issue, he highlighted the difference between activism backed by research and movements driven primarily by social media trends. He mentioned, “Like I did some investigation, Nisarg did some investigation - we put it out to help students.”

Sidhant also referred to Vedant Shrivastava during the conversation. Sidhant, Vedant Shrivastava and “ethical hacker” Nisarga Adhikary gained prominence after identifying discrepancies in CBSE Class 12 marksheets and raising concerns about the board’s OSM evaluation system. The three teenagers became leading voices in a wider wave of student dissatisfaction surrounding this year’s NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak and other examination controversies.

Advertisement

Sidhant warned against confining activism solely to the digital sphere, arguing that while "internet activism is okay", "sitting on their back seats and not doing anything is not". He said he would not endorse any movement whose primary objective is to gain attention online rather than drive meaningful participation.

Elaborating on his view, as per the HT report, Sidhant stated, “Yes, internet activism is okay. What I did, what Nisarg did, what Vedant did was internet activism in general. But I would say they are sitting on their back seats and if they're not doing anything, they're not actively participating in anything, that is a bad thing,” emphasising that online advocacy should be accompanied by active engagement and tangible efforts.

Advertisement

Sidhant's presentation befoer Parl panel On Tuesday, Sidhant appeared before a parliamentary panel to raise concerns about alleged irregularities in the tendering process used to appoint vendors for online evaluation of Class 12 examination papers. PTI sources said that Sidhant, who was also a Class 12 examinee, highlighted perceived flaws in the CBSE's vendor selection process and submitted a series of questions for the board's consideration.

Also Read | CBSE results row: NSUI moves Delhi HC seeking independent probe into OSM process

He also put forward a seven-page report detailing his findings to the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. According to sources, Singh listened to the presentation and sought explanations from CBSE officials regarding the issues raised.

Sarthak made his presentation in the presence of CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, and other officials from the Ministry of Education and the board. During the meeting, CBSE submitted a report to the parliamentary panel outlining its position on the issues raised by students and informed MPs that the technical glitches on its portal had been resolved. The board also said students would be allowed until June 6 to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Advertisement

The meeting took place at the Parliament House Annexe against the backdrop of growing student concerns over portal glitches, alleged evaluation inconsistencies, and difficulties encountered during the post-result verification process for Class 12 examinations.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Ensure CJP serves ‘actual cause’ than ‘internet attention’: CBSE student who exposed OSM system advises Abhijeet Dipke