Ensure deserving applicants aren't denied patent protection: Goyal to IP professionals2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 08:08 PM IST
Piyush Goyal said that innovation is the one defining characteristic that had always pushed mankind forward
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal asked IP professionals to cultivate sensitivity in their work so that the intellectual property ecosystem does not disrupt good work by denying patents to those who have worked hard on their innovations and truly deserve parent protection.